Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $241.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.62. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on IIPR. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.43.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.