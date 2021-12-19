Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 303 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.37. The stock has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

