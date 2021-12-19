Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,978 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

IPG opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

