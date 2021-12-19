Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,197 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $193.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.59 and its 200 day moving average is $205.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.