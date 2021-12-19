Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

