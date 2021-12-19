Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after purchasing an additional 771,432 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $71,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 292,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,993,393 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,263,000 after acquiring an additional 75,919 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,516 shares of company stock worth $3,983,680. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.