GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Short Interest Up 46.1% in November

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GSTC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
GlobeStar Therapeutics Company Profile
