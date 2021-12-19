Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 3,130.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000.

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.