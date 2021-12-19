Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,335. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
