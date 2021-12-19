Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,335. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.