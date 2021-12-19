Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Gentherm reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Gentherm stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Gentherm by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

