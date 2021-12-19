General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.52 and last traded at $55.67. 989,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 19,299,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Get General Motors alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.