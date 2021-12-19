General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,542 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

