Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) & Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Critical Analysis

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gene Biotherapeutics and Immatics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Immatics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immatics has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.37%.

Risk & Volatility

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Immatics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A $870,000.00 N/A N/A Immatics $35.70 million 21.66 -$229.06 million N/A N/A

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immatics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Immatics -221.24% -94.21% -31.88%

Summary

Gene Biotherapeutics beats Immatics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. is regenerative therapeutics company. The company focuses on the late-stage clinical and development of regenerative medicine therapeutics. Its product candidates include Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of cardiac microvascular insufficiency due to increasing coronary artery disease; and Excellagen, an acellular biological skin substitute designed as a wound care product for the treatment of chronic non-healing diabetic foot, venous and pressure ulcers. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reinhard and Tyler M. Dylan-Hyde on December 22, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies includes IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

