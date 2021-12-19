Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85), Zacks reports. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 29,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,883. The company has a market cap of $166.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.58. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gencor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Gencor Industries worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

