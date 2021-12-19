Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.02. 11,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.