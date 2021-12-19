Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in November

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBERY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 690 to CHF 680 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983. Geberit has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

