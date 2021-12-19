Garner Asset Management Corp Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

