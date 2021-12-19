Garner Asset Management Corp Has $531,000 Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Calavo Growers worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVGW. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

CVGW stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $736.32 million, a P/E ratio of 101.56 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 280.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

