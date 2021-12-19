Garner Asset Management Corp Has $3.36 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 5,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,904.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,770.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

