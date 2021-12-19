Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 385 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,585,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 334.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,853 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 105.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,385 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 129.2% in the second quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.46 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

