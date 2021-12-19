GameCredits (GAME) Reaches Market Cap of $29.54 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $29.54 million and approximately $65,936.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00330094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,307,144 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

