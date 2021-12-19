Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $235.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.82 and its 200 day moving average is $229.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.