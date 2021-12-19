Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 44 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 564.5% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $295.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

