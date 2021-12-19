Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $15.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.