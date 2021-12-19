Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $12.68 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $60.46 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

