Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $20,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $110.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

