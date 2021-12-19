Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

