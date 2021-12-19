FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tesco PLC Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesco in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

TSCDY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

