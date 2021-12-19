FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $11.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

LOW stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

