FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Issued By Truist Securiti

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

