FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for CSL in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get CSL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $97.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CSL has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.