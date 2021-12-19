FY2021 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for OneMain in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

NYSE OMF opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.97. OneMain has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $535,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 190.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in OneMain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OneMain by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

