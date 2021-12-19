FY2021 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the mining company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE AR opened at C$2.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.90 and a 12 month high of C$4.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.13. The stock has a market cap of C$672.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53.
About Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
