Funko, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Funko in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $875.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Funko during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Funko during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $491,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,694. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

