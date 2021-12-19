Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance’s (NYSE:YMM) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 20th. Full Truck Alliance had issued 82,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,567,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

YMM opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 686,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 605,575 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 20,850.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

