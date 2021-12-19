FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 99.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,768,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,353 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

