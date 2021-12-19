FRP Advisory Group’s (FRP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.38) target price on the stock.

Shares of FRP opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.67) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39. The company has a market capitalization of £307.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19. FRP Advisory Group has a 52-week low of GBX 98.25 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.78).

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.