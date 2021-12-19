Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.