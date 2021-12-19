Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

NYSE CAT opened at $201.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.85 and its 200-day moving average is $207.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.11 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

