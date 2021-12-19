Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 4,296 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,524 shares of company stock worth $46,251,952. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $146.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.77. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $171.16. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

