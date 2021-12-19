Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

