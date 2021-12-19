Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.64 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,543,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,092,000 after buying an additional 120,173 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $233.09 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.09 and a 52 week high of $236.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.67.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

