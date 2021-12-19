Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $136.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

