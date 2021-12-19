Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Medtronic by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 409,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,359,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 734,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

Shares of MDT opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $100.26 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.17.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

