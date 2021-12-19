Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 36.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

