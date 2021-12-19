Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $741,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

Shares of CARR opened at $52.26 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.