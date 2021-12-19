Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $55.73 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.