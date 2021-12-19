Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,197 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $94,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $642.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.