Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.92. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Flux Power during the second quarter worth $328,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

