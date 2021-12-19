Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLTDF remained flat at $$35.07 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. Flow Traders has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $45.91.

Flow Traders NV engages in the provision of liquidity in exchange traded products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Americas, and Asia. The Europe segment includes Netherlands, United Kingdom, Italy, and Romania. The Americas segment focuses on the United States of America.

